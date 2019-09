No doubt it is cheap, but closing the discount is likely to be a multi-year process. Initiate w/ Neutral. While Wirecard trades broadly in line with peers on EV/EBITDA and FCF multiples, it trades at a substantial discount when using growth adjusted metrics. Wirecard’s growth adjusted EV/EBITDA is at 0.7x for ’19, 0.5x for ’20 and 0.5x for ’21, which is substantially below peer multiples. We think this discount is a function of accounting-related controversies. We believe that this discount can close; but it will likely be a multi-year process. In particular we believe the Softbank partnership could help bring high quality e-commerce companies to the platform and help this transformation. We initiate with a Neutral rating as it will take time for the discount to close. Our Dec-20 target price is €165 eq. to 20x ’20 EBITDA which is the median peer multiple for ’19.