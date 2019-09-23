wallstreet:online
Präsident Macron – Merci!

Gastautor: Folker Hellmeyer
23.09.2019, 14:16  |  220   |   |   

Der Euro eröffnet heute gegenüber dem USD bei 1.1022 (07:25 Uhr), nachdem der Tiefstkurs der letzten 24 Handelsstunden bei 1.0996 im US-Geschäft markiert wurde. Der USD stellt sich gegenüber dem JPY auf 107.72. In der Folge notiert EUR-JPY bei 118.72. EUR-CHF oszilliert bei 1.0926.

Am 27. August 2019 hat der französische Präsident auf der Botschafterkonferenz in Paris kurz nach dem G-7 Treffen eine Rede gehalten, die als bahnbrechend klassifiziert werden muss. Der Verzicht auf politische Korrektheit bundesdeutscher Natur ist intellektuell erfrischend. 

Wir freuen uns sehr, dass viele Positionen, die sie aus diesem Report kennen, damit politisch hoffähig werden. Demütig bedanke ich mich für Macrons Einlassungen.

Der Link, unter dem die Abschrift auf Englisch verfügbar ist, lautet:

https://lv.ambafrance.org/Ambassadors-conference-Speech-by-M-Emmanuel- ...

Wir wollen an dieser Stelle einige bedeutende Passagen anbieten:

“We experience this world all together and you know that better than I, but the international order is being disrupted in an unprecedented way, with massive upheaval, probably for the first time in our history, in almost all areas and on a historic scale. Above all, a transformation, a geopolitical and strategic reconfiguration. We are probably in the process of experiencing the end of Western hegemony over the world. We were used to an international order that had been based on Western hegemony since the 18th century – probably French hegemony in the 18th century, inspired by the Enlightenment; probably British hegemony in the 19th century thanks to the Industrial Revolution, and American hegemony in the 20th century thanks to two major conflicts and the economic and political domination of that power. Things change. And they have been deeply affected by the mistakes made by Westerners in certain crises, by American decisions over the last several years which did not start with this administration, but have led us to re-examine certain involvements in conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere, and to rethink fundamental diplomatic and military strategy and on occasion elements of solidarity which we thought were forever inalienable even though we had developed them together during periods of geopolitical significance, which have however now changed. And it is also the emergence of new powers whose impact we have probably underestimated for far too long.

Wertpapier
EUR/USD
EuroUSDEUREurozoneJPY


Präsident Macron – Merci!



