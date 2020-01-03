DAX-1,62 % EUR/USD-0,27 % Gold+1,04 % Öl (Brent)+3,95 %

Globale Aktieninvestments: Warum der Unternehmenslebenszyklus von hoher Bedeutung ist

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
03.01.2020, 11:16  |  74   |   |   

When your goal is evaluating the sustainability of long-term corporate performance, it's helpful to understand where a company is in its corporate lifecycle because each stage brings different opportunities and risks.

We divide corporate growth stages into three categories: emergent growth, expanding growth, and sustained growth. And knowledge of these stages affects portfolio decisions.

Emergent Growth

» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen
Diesen Artikel teilen
Mehr zum Thema
Klicken Sie auf eines der Themen und seien Sie stets dazu informiert. Mehr Informationen hier.
Aktien


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Globale Aktieninvestments: Warum der Unternehmenslebenszyklus von hoher Bedeutung ist
Titel
Globale Aktieninvestments: Warum der Unternehmenslebenszyklus von hoher Bedeutung ist
Titel
Berenberg-Investmentchef Born: „Bei manchen Titeln ist ein klarer ESG-Hype feststellbar“
Eaton Vance zur Lage im Libanon: Wie das libanesische Schneeballsystem Anleger gefährdet
GAM Investments: Aramco nimmt Einzug in die Schwellenländer-Indizes
Investorenumfrage: In diesen Aktienregionen sehen professionelle Anleger Wertpotenzial
Fondsbilanz November '19: 95% der Fondskategorien sind seit Jahresbeginn positiv
5G als Highspeed fürs Depot
J O Hambro Capital Management: Investment Outlook 2020
Globale Aktieninvestments: Warum der Unternehmenslebenszyklus von hoher Bedeutung ist
Titel
Multi Asset Fonds: 2018 als besondere Herausforderung
Nach GICS-Neuklassifizierungen: MSCI-Sektor-Diversifikationen mit Vorsicht zu genießen
AB-Experte Taylor zu Christine Lagarde: Neue Chefin – neue Richtung?
Eaton Vance: Angriffe auf saudische Ölanlagen bringen den Nahen Osten in Gefahr
"Wir bleiben defensiv" | Im Interview mit Frank Fischer
Norwegens Staatsfonds ist nicht mehr die globale Nr. 1
BB Biotech | Genetische Medizin mit erfolgsversprechenden Fortschritten
Chinas Schuldenanstieg wird deutlich unterschätzt
Analyse: Wie sich globale Multi-Asset Flaggschiffe im ersten Halbjahr 2019 schlagen konnten
Weichen in Richtung Zinssenkung gestellt: Wie Fondsgesellschaften auf die EZB-Sitzung reagieren

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.01.20
Schwellenländer: Russland bietet Opportunitäten
02.01.20
Kleine Schwellenmärkte im Blick: Bekanntes Schwellenland-Duo startet neuen Fonds
02.01.20
Anleger-Chancen: Top-Investitionsziel Russland? Turbo-Aktienindizes, Goldminen und die russische Antwort auf FANG
02.01.20
Marktkommentar: Volker Schilling (Greiff): Greiffbar - Schmiergeld
02.01.20
Marktkommentar: Dr. Daniel Hartmann (BANTLEON): 2020: Gut für Aktien und schlecht für Staatsanleihen
02.01.20
Fidelity-Ausblick auf 2020: Eine Rezession droht nicht, Anleger sollten aber auf die Inflation achten
31.12.19
Wachtendorf-Kolumne: Finanztransaktionssteuer: Der letzte Sargnagel für die SPD
31.12.19
Ausblick 2020 und darüber hinaus: Gold, Immobilien und Verlustabzug bei Kapitalanlagen: Die 3 wichtigsten Änderungen 2020
30.12.19
TradingWebinar: Zum Jahreswechsel kostenlos alle Märkte Analysiert!
30.12.19
Moventum AM 30.12.2019: USA bei Aktien attraktiver als Europa