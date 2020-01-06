Under Armour "neutral"
Nachrichtenquelle: Aktiencheck News| 06.01.2020, 17:07 | 56 | 0 |
New York (www.aktiencheck.de) - Rating-Update:
Matthew Boss, Analyst von J.P. Morgan Securities, stuft die Aktie von A-Aktie von Under Armour Inc. (ISIN: US9043111072, WKN: A0HL4V, Ticker-Symbol: U9R, NYSE-Symbol: UA) mit "neutral" ein, nachdem das "overweight"-Rating vorübergehend ausgesetzt worden sei. [mehr]
