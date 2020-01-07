DAX+0,64 % EUR/USD-0,38 % Gold+0,07 % Öl (Brent)-0,28 %

Micron Technology Upgrade

Nachrichtenquelle: Aktiencheck News
Karl Ackerman, Analyst von Cowen and Company, stuft die Aktie von Micron Technology Inc. (ISIN: US5951121038, WKN: 869020, Ticker-Symbol: MTE, Nasdaq-Symbol: MU) von "market perform" auf "outperform" hoch. Das Kursziel werde von 50,00 auf 70,00 USD erhöht. [mehr]


 


