Varta – den Schock mal anders gesehen…

Gastautor: Daniel Saurenz
09.01.2020, 20:56  |  105   |   |   

Liebe Leser, natürlich war der Short um 8.30h am Mittwoch ein Knaller und natürlich hatten unsere Leser erst einmal die klare Ansage, Varta short zu gehen. Belohnt wie gesagt mit plus 110% in wenigen Stunden. Aber – nun kann man bei 95 Euro, Tief sogar bei 90, den Text der Commerzbank – plus die Platzierung der Aktien – mal anders lesen. Denn die Coba stufte herunter, aber bekräftigte Ziel 135. Dies entspricht bei 90 Euro mal schlappen 50% Kurspotenzial nach der Zurechtstutzung der Aktie. Auch deshalb hatten wir Mittwoch Nachmittag wieder auf long gedreht. Für uns ist Varta nach Wirecard momentan für Trader das heißeste Eisen und deshalb werden wir Sie in unserem Börsenbrief informieren, wann immer es gute Tradinggelegenheiten gibt. So viele heiße, spannende Aktien gibt es hierzulande nicht. Wobei auch unser 2020-Favorit Nordex gut ins Laufen kommt und schöne Vola bereit hält. Übrigens – auch Inline-Scheine auf Wirecard wird es bald geben. Und die Info dazu als erstes bei uns;-). Hier nochmal die komplette mail an unsere Leser vom Mittwoch VOR Börsenstart um 8.30h:

Liebe Abonnenten,

 
 
ganz kurzfristig kommt uns eine Abstufung der Commerzbank auf Varta ins Postfach. Wer die Aktie shorten möchte, findet mit der JM2WHJ jetzt auch vor Börseneröffnung das passende Werkzeug. 
 
VAR1 d/G to hold @Coba Chinesische Konkurrenz schläft nicht
 

Varta (VAR1 GY)
We downgrade Varta from Buy to Hold, reiterating our €135 target price. We believe that Varta would have hoped for a better start to 2020. While fundamentally the business is running from strength to strength, a report of an active shortseller uncovered that Chinese companies have successfully broken into several key accounts such as Samsung, Jabra, Sony and JBL. Given the fact that we conducted extensive product research, so far always finding Varta products and publishing on them, we were surprised and had to evaluate on the current status of Varta’s sole supply proposition. Varta  confirmed  to us that they only learned about the situation in December. The Chinese second sources seem to have arisen as the market demand was too strong for Varta to satisfy and its earbud clients seem to have been afraid to lose market share with supply from Varta only. Nonetheless, Varta sees severe patent and IP infringements backed by their respective lawyers. Thus, Varta admonished both their clients  and retailers against these earbuds. Legal steps are taken against the alleged infringement by Chinese  producers EVE and MIC. Management confirmed that they neither lost traction with any of their clients nor lost any client. The strategy of capacity built up will be continued by Varta, momentum and positive margin mix shift are further unfolding. Fundamentally we see no pressure on Varta in the short-term, but whether the new battery suppliers are legitimate or actively infringing Varta’s IP cannot be answered at the moment. Unfortunately that fact alone might stir uncertainty and we rather take a neutral stance until we have more clarity on the situation.

