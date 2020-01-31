DAX-0,30 % EUR/USD+0,09 % Gold+0,31 % Öl (Brent)-0,97 %

William Blair IM Stratege: Warum ESG-Faktoren auch auf Top-Down Basis Sinn machen

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
31.01.2020, 12:58  |  46   |   |   

Interest in investing that incorporates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors has grown tremendously during the past few years. More importantly, this interest has quickly translated into rapid growth in the number of funded mandates globally.

The vast majority of these funded mandates appear to be currently focused on bottom-up (or security-selection) strategies, a phenomenon to which our bottom-up-oriented colleagues can attest. They integrate ESG factors into their respective company-specific analyses; their considerations are informed by a proprietary framework to help identify material sustainability risks and opportunities across different industries.

However, we believe ESG principles can also be thoughtfully incorporated through a macro (top-down) approach. It is actually something our team has been doing for years. Even as top-down-oriented investors, we consider ESG integration a natural part of our investment process.

