Video-Update | Wie William Blair IM ESG im Emerging Market Debt Universum umsetzt
Emerging corporate credit markets are relatively unexplored from an ESG perspective, but sustainable opportunities can be found in unlikely places. Watch members of William Blair's emerging markets debt team—Yvette Babb, portfolio manager (hard and local currency), and Luis Olguin, CFA, portfolio manager (corporate debt)—explain more.
Watch the video or read the recap below.
Babb: ESG is very important in our view because we see it as an integral part of sovereign risk analysis. Doing country analysis requires one to understand all factors that influence the country's ability and willingness to pay.» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen
