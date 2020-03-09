AMD Upgrade

London (www.aktiencheck.de) - Rating-Update:

Ianjit Bhatti, Analyst von Atlantic Equities, stuft die Aktie von Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) (ISIN: US0079031078, WKN: 863186, Ticker-Symbol: AMD, Nasdaq-Symbol: AMD) von "neutral" auf "overweight" herauf. Das Kursziel werde von 37,00 auf 60,00 USD erhöht. [mehr]


 

Diskussion: AMD auf dem Weg zum Earnings-Crossover mit Intel
