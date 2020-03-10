Lufthansa Weitere Erhöhung der Netto-Leerverkaufsposition von Point72 Europe - Aktiennews
Köln (www.aktiencheck.de) - Leerverkäufer Point72 Europe (London) LLP steigert Netto-Leerverkaufsposition in Aktien der Lufthansa AG sichtbar:Deutsche Lufthansa Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Die Shortseller von Point72 Europe (London) LLP bleiben im Attacke-Modus gegen die Aktien der Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ISIN: DE0008232125, WKN: 823212, Ticker-Symbol: LHA, Nasdaq OTC-Symbol: DLAKF). [mehr]
