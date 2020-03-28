Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 13/20
Autor: w:o Chartvergleich| 28.03.2020, 08:00 | 302 | 0 |
Liebe wallstreet:online Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 13/20, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng
Daimler
Performance KW 13/20: +35,46 %
Performance KW 13/20: +35,46 %
DAX Top 1
Fresenius
Performance KW 13/20: +34,34 %
Performance KW 13/20: +34,34 %
DAX Top 2
Volkswagen Vz
Performance KW 13/20: +29,44 %
Performance KW 13/20: +29,44 %
DAX Top 3
Allianz
Performance KW 13/20: +29,37 %
Performance KW 13/20: +29,37 %
DAX Top 4
HeidelbergCement
Performance KW 13/20: +29,12 %
Performance KW 13/20: +29,12 %
DAX Top 5
Fresenius Medical Care
Performance KW 13/20: -1,81 %
Performance KW 13/20: -1,81 %
DAX Flop 1
Deutsche Telekom
Performance KW 13/20: +3,76 %
Performance KW 13/20: +3,76 %
DAX Flop 2
Bayer
Performance KW 13/20: +3,86 %
Performance KW 13/20: +3,86 %
DAX Flop 3
Henkel VZ
Performance KW 13/20: +5,21 %
Performance KW 13/20: +5,21 %
DAX Flop 4
Vonovia
Performance KW 13/20: +6,48 %
Performance KW 13/20: +6,48 %
DAX Flop 5
Morphosys
Performance KW 13/20: +33,59 %
Performance KW 13/20: +33,59 %
TecDAX Top 1
Infineon Technologies
Performance KW 13/20: +28,11 %
Performance KW 13/20: +28,11 %
TecDAX Top 2
AIXTRON
Performance KW 13/20: +27,72 %
Performance KW 13/20: +27,72 %
TecDAX Top 3
SILTRONIC AG
Performance KW 13/20: +27,64 %
Performance KW 13/20: +27,64 %
TecDAX Top 4
Nordex
Performance KW 13/20: +24,56 %
Performance KW 13/20: +24,56 %
TecDAX Top 5
New Work
Performance KW 13/20: -7,87 %
Performance KW 13/20: -7,87 %
TecDAX Flop 1
Telefonica Deutschland Holding
Performance KW 13/20: +1,83 %
Performance KW 13/20: +1,83 %
TecDAX Flop 2
Qiagen
Performance KW 13/20: +3,23 %
Performance KW 13/20: +3,23 %
TecDAX Flop 3
CANCOM SE
Performance KW 13/20: +3,46 %
Performance KW 13/20: +3,46 %
TecDAX Flop 4
Deutsche Telekom
Performance KW 13/20: +3,76 %
Performance KW 13/20: +3,76 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Boeing
Performance KW 13/20: +76,08 %
Performance KW 13/20: +76,08 %
Dow Jones Top 1
The Home Depot
Performance KW 13/20: +23,88 %
Performance KW 13/20: +23,88 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Intel
Performance KW 13/20: +21,19 %
Performance KW 13/20: +21,19 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Chevron Corporation
Performance KW 13/20: +20,91 %
Performance KW 13/20: +20,91 %
Dow Jones Top 4
United Technologies
Performance KW 13/20: +18,74 %
Performance KW 13/20: +18,74 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Performance KW 13/20: -14,64 %
Performance KW 13/20: -14,64 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Walmart
Performance KW 13/20: -3,39 %
Performance KW 13/20: -3,39 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Cisco Systems
Performance KW 13/20: -0,11 %
Performance KW 13/20: -0,11 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Merck & Co
Performance KW 13/20: +0,20 %
Performance KW 13/20: +0,20 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Apple
Performance KW 13/20: +0,30 %
Performance KW 13/20: +0,30 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
United Airlines Holdings
Performance KW 13/20: +67,06 %
Performance KW 13/20: +67,06 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
American Airlines Group
Performance KW 13/20: +50,87 %
Performance KW 13/20: +50,87 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Western Digital
Performance KW 13/20: +42,64 %
Performance KW 13/20: +42,64 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Lam Research
Performance KW 13/20: +38,56 %
Performance KW 13/20: +38,56 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Ross Stores
Performance KW 13/20: +33,96 %
Performance KW 13/20: +33,96 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Performance KW 13/20: -14,64 %
Performance KW 13/20: -14,64 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Verisk Analytics
Performance KW 13/20: -9,83 %
Performance KW 13/20: -9,83 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Costco Wholesale
Performance KW 13/20: -7,98 %
Performance KW 13/20: -7,98 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Verisign
Performance KW 13/20: -5,22 %
Performance KW 13/20: -5,22 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
eBay
Performance KW 13/20: -4,16 %
Performance KW 13/20: -4,16 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
SAFRAN
Performance KW 13/20: +65,62 %
Performance KW 13/20: +65,62 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Total
Performance KW 13/20: +46,67 %
Performance KW 13/20: +46,67 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
CRH
Performance KW 13/20: +39,41 %
Performance KW 13/20: +39,41 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Daimler
Performance KW 13/20: +35,46 %
Performance KW 13/20: +35,46 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Airbus
Performance KW 13/20: +34,54 %
Performance KW 13/20: +34,54 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Telefonica
Performance KW 13/20: -8,09 %
Performance KW 13/20: -8,09 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Unilever
Performance KW 13/20: -5,19 %
Performance KW 13/20: -5,19 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
DANONE
Performance KW 13/20: -4,13 %
Performance KW 13/20: -4,13 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Vivendi
Performance KW 13/20: -1,26 %
Performance KW 13/20: -1,26 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Iberdrola
Performance KW 13/20: +1,97 %
Performance KW 13/20: +1,97 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Swiss Re
Performance KW 13/20: +28,70 %
Performance KW 13/20: +28,70 %
SMI Top 1
Credit Suisse Group
Performance KW 13/20: +23,25 %
Performance KW 13/20: +23,25 %
SMI Top 2
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 13/20: +19,60 %
Performance KW 13/20: +19,60 %
SMI Top 3
LafargeHolcim
Performance KW 13/20: +18,85 %
Performance KW 13/20: +18,85 %
SMI Top 4
Sika
Performance KW 13/20: +15,40 %
Performance KW 13/20: +15,40 %
SMI Top 5
Roche Holding
Performance KW 13/20: -3,46 %
Performance KW 13/20: -3,46 %
SMI Flop 1
Swisscom
Performance KW 13/20: -2,41 %
Performance KW 13/20: -2,41 %
SMI Flop 2
Nestle
Performance KW 13/20: -1,10 %
Performance KW 13/20: -1,10 %
SMI Flop 3
Givaudan
Performance KW 13/20: +2,52 %
Performance KW 13/20: +2,52 %
SMI Flop 4
Alcon
Performance KW 13/20: +2,98 %
Performance KW 13/20: +2,98 %
SMI Flop 5
OMV
Performance KW 13/20: +57,37 %
Performance KW 13/20: +57,37 %
ATX Top 1
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
Performance KW 13/20: +39,55 %
Performance KW 13/20: +39,55 %
ATX Top 2
Raiffeisen Bank International
Performance KW 13/20: +28,85 %
Performance KW 13/20: +28,85 %
ATX Top 3
S IMMO
Performance KW 13/20: +25,86 %
Performance KW 13/20: +25,86 %
ATX Top 4
Wienerberger
Performance KW 13/20: +25,28 %
Performance KW 13/20: +25,28 %
ATX Top 5
Do
Performance KW 13/20: -1,03 %
Performance KW 13/20: -1,03 %
ATX Flop 1
Lenzing
Performance KW 13/20: +7,91 %
Performance KW 13/20: +7,91 %
ATX Flop 2
Andritz
Performance KW 13/20: +7,99 %
Performance KW 13/20: +7,99 %
ATX Flop 3
Immofinanz
Performance KW 13/20: +8,03 %
Performance KW 13/20: +8,03 %
ATX Flop 4
Verbund Akt.(A)
Performance KW 13/20: +9,86 %
Performance KW 13/20: +9,86 %
ATX Flop 5
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Performance KW 13/20: +22,70 %
Performance KW 13/20: +22,70 %
Hang Seng Top 1
China Life Insurance (H)
Performance KW 13/20: +21,08 %
Performance KW 13/20: +21,08 %
Hang Seng Top 2
China Unicom (Hong Kong)
Performance KW 13/20: +19,75 %
Performance KW 13/20: +19,75 %
Hang Seng Top 3
China Mobile
Performance KW 13/20: +17,14 %
Performance KW 13/20: +17,14 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Galaxy Entertainment Group
Performance KW 13/20: +16,47 %
Performance KW 13/20: +16,47 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Hang Seng Bank
Performance KW 13/20: -26,06 %
Performance KW 13/20: -26,06 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company
Performance KW 13/20: -11,86 %
Performance KW 13/20: -11,86 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
Henderson Land Development
Performance KW 13/20: -3,98 %
Performance KW 13/20: -3,98 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Link Real Estate Investment Trust
Performance KW 13/20: -3,18 %
Performance KW 13/20: -3,18 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Performance KW 13/20: -3,05 %
Performance KW 13/20: -3,05 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0