Deutsche EuroShop Kräftige Aufstockung der Short-Position von Millennium International Management - Aktiennews
30.03.2020
Hamburg (www.aktiencheck.de) - Leerverkäufer Millennium International Management LP stockt Short-Position in Deutsche EuroShop-Aktien kräftig auf:
Die Hedgefonds-Manager von Millennium International Management LP attackieren die Aktien des Shoppingcenter-Investors Deutsche EuroShop (ISIN: DE0007480204, WKN: 748020, Ticker-Symbol: DEQ, NASDAQ OTC-Symbol: DUSCF) weiterhin. [mehr]
