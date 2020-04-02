Lufthansa Anhaltende Short-Attacke von Citadel Europe - Aktiennews

02.04.2020, 09:16  |  195   |   |   
Köln (www.aktiencheck.de) - Leerverkäufer Citadel Europe LLP steigert Netto-Leerverkaufsposition in Aktien der Lufthansa AG wieder:

Die Short-Attacke des zur Finanzgruppe Citadel Advisors LLC gehörigen Hedgefonds Citadel Europe LLP auf die Aktien der Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ISIN: DE0008232125, WKN: 823212, Ticker-Symbol: LHA, Nasdaq OTC-Symbol: DLAKF) hält an. [mehr]


 

Diskussion: Lufthansa AG: Wie geht`s weiter?
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:03 Uhr
Flugsicherung erwartet langsame Erholung des Flugverkehrs
09:26 Uhr
Lufthansa: Leerverkäufer Marshall Wace im Rückwärtsgang - Aktiennews
08:50 Uhr
Dow Jones, DAX, Carnival, Öl, ExxonMobil, Telekom, Bayer, Lufthansa, Zalando - Marktüberblick
08:43 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Airbus, MTU und Lufthansa von heftigen Vortagesverlusten erholt
08:42 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Airbus, MTU und Lufthansa von heftigen Vortagesverlusten erholt
08:26 Uhr
CREDIT SUISSE stuft LUFTHANSA AG auf 'Neutral'
01.04.20
ROUNDUP: Lufthansa-Konzern meldet Kurzarbeit für 87 000 Beschäftigte an
01.04.20
Lufthansa: Nächster Corona-Schock – wie reagieren?
01.04.20
Lufthansa: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung - Aktienanalyse
01.04.20
Most Actives: Lufthansa, Volkswagen, Royal Dutch Shell

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:01 Uhr
14.861
Lufthansa AG: Wie geht`s weiter?
21.03.20
3
Fresenius & Lufthansa: Gigantisches Interesse – aber auch zu Recht?!
19.03.20
12
3 Gründe, warum die Deutsche-Lufthansa-Aktie kein sicherer Dividendenwert ist!
19.02.20
4
Lufthansa: Leerverkäufer Citadel Advisors steigert Position - Aktiennews
20.01.20
7
Lufthansa fällt 2019 bei Passagierzahl hinter Ryanair zurück