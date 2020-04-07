COVID-19: Die besten Unternehmen könnten gestärkt aus der Krise hervorgehen

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
07.04.2020, 09:26  |  66   |   |   

The spread of COVID-19 globally has driven significant market volatility and a downturn not seen since the Global Financial Crisis—or the 1930s by some measures. With the quarter behind us, how did our global equity portfolios hold up?

A Challenging Quarter

Governments' unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus helped ease the equity drawdown somewhat at the end of March, but global equities still finished the first quarter down more than 22%. During this downturn, our global equity portfolios defended value fairly well as markets rewarded quality and its defensive nature.

» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen

Diesen Artikel teilen
Mehr zum Thema
Klicken Sie auf eines der Themen und seien Sie stets dazu informiert. Mehr Informationen hier.
COVID-19


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allianz Impact Investment Fund verkündet erstes Closing
Natixis IM Studie: Fondsselektoren hatten bereits vor Coronakrise mit Volatilitätsanstieg ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Finanzkraft von Tech-Unternehmen ist bei der Bewältigung der ...
COVID-19: Die besten Unternehmen könnten gestärkt aus der Krise hervorgehen
Titel
Coronavirus | GAM-Experte Hepworth über die Risiken der zweiten Welle
DWS Chart der Woche: Wie hart könnte es den S&P 500 treffen?
USA, EU & Großbritannien: Invesco-Chefökonom über unterschiedliche Reaktionen auf die ...
Pictet AM: Das große Warten auf den Effekt der (geld)politischen Impulse
GAM-Schwellenländer-Fondsmanager: "Vorsicht bleibt das Gebot der Stunde"
Nach 10 Jahren bei First Private: Tanja Schneider verstärkt schottischen Asset Manager
Barings-Chefstratege: „Die schrecklichen Wirtschaftsdaten kommen erst noch ans Tageslicht“
DPAM-CIO: Corona als Katalysator für den technischen und gesellschaftlichen Wandel
Loomis Sayles: Gewinnrückgang im S&P 500 um 25 bis 30 Prozent
M&G stärkt Vertriebsteam für Deutschland und Österreich
Titel
Coronavirus | GAM-Experte Hepworth über die Risiken der zweiten Welle
Healthcare-Investing-Experten über Soziale Distanzierung: Fakten der Spanischen Grippe 1918
DWS Chart der Woche: Wie hart könnte es den S&P 500 treffen?
USA, EU & Großbritannien: Invesco-Chefökonom über unterschiedliche Reaktionen auf die ...
Berenberg-Chefstratege Meyer: "Markt ist überverkauft"
Einladung zur Live Web-Konferenz | Der Corona-Virus aus Investorensicht
Berenberg Märkte-Monitor: Bärenmarktfalle?
Fidelity Kapitalmarktstratege Roemheld: Warum die Corona-Krise mehr an 1918, als an 2008 erinnert
Pictet AM: Das große Warten auf den Effekt der (geld)politischen Impulse
Invesco bringt zwei neue Fonds für chinesische A-Aktien auf den Markt
Titel
Von Coronavirus nicht ablenken lassen: China ist auf dem Weg zur Technologieführerschaft
AB-Experte Taylor zu Christine Lagarde: Neue Chefin – neue Richtung?
Eaton Vance: Angriffe auf saudische Ölanlagen bringen den Nahen Osten in Gefahr
Norwegens Staatsfonds ist nicht mehr die globale Nr. 1
Chinas Schuldenanstieg wird deutlich unterschätzt
BB Biotech | Genetische Medizin mit erfolgsversprechenden Fortschritten
Analyse: Wie sich globale Multi-Asset Flaggschiffe im ersten Halbjahr 2019 schlagen konnten
Deka bietet Sparkassenkunden ab sofort ETF-basierte vermögensverwaltende Produkte an
Investoren-Umfrage 2019: Immobilieninvestoren finden deutsche Immobilien zu teuer
Weichen in Richtung Zinssenkung gestellt: Wie Fondsgesellschaften auf die EZB-Sitzung reagieren

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:38 Uhr
Janus Henderson Investors: Finanzkraft von Tech-Unternehmen ist bei der Bewältigung der Coronavirus-Krise entscheidend
06.04.20
Schubumkehr voraus: Einstieg besser nicht verpassen: Rohstoff-Aktien-Duo, was auf Ihre Corona-Krisen-Watchlist gehört: Zwei Experten-Favoriten mit echtem Turnaround-Potenzial!
06.04.20
Technologieaktien: Gestärkt aus der Krise
06.04.20
VOMATEC stellt Krisenstäben der Städte und Landkreise kostenlos digitale Corona-Management-Plattform zur Verfügung (FOTO)
06.04.20
Marktkommentar: Achim Stranz (AXA IM): Das Geschäftsklima ist im Keller
06.04.20
Marktkommentar: Martin Dreier (ETHENEA): Whatever it takes 2.0
06.04.20
Pressemeldung: Jyske Invest: Renditeüberblick März 2020
06.04.20
Vermögensverwalter rät: „Kein guter Zeitpunkt, die Flinte ins Korn zu werfen“
06.04.20
Natixis IM Studie: Fondsselektoren hatten bereits vor Coronakrise mit Volatilitätsanstieg gerechnet
06.04.20
Allianz Impact Investment Fund verkündet erstes Closing