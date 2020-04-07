COVID-19: Die besten Unternehmen könnten gestärkt aus der Krise hervorgehen

The spread of COVID-19 globally has driven significant market volatility and a downturn not seen since the Global Financial Crisis—or the 1930s by some measures. With the quarter behind us, how did our global equity portfolios hold up?

Governments' unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus helped ease the equity drawdown somewhat at the end of March, but global equities still finished the first quarter down more than 22%. During this downturn, our global equity portfolios defended value fairly well as markets rewarded quality and its defensive nature.