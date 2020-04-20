BioNTech Aktie Geht die Rallye wieder los?
Erst im Höhenflug auf 105 Dollar, dann ausführlich konsolidiert auf 37,00 Dollar - bei der BioNTech Aktie ist in der Corona-Krise richtig Volatilität drin, was sicherlich mit dem zwischenzeitlichen Hype rund um alle Aktien zu tun hat, die mehr oder weniger stark in die Bekämpfung von Sars-CoV-2-Viren involviert sind. Und BioNTech mit seinem Impfstoff-Projekt befindet sich mitten im Getümmel.BioNTech Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Nachdem der Aktienkurs des Mainzer ...
Das Rennen läuft und BioNTech liegt auf einem aussichtsreichen Platz um über Lizenzierung an US-amerikanische und chinesische Unternehmen und über eigene Produktion eine ordentliche Portion vom Impf-Kuchen abzubekommen. Der globale Bedarf wird so hoch sein, dass ein Unternehmen ihn alleine nicht befriedigen kann - wenn es denn wirklich funktioniert. Also: wir brauchen CureVac, Moderna, BioNTech und die bei uns weniger bekannten Playser aus China, Korea und Israel, um die Menschheit gegen das Virus zu immunisieren.
The race is on and BioNTech is in a good position to cut out a good portion of the vaccine-cake by licensing its technology to US- and Chinese companies and some own production. Global demand will be so high, that one company alone will not be sufficient - if immunization works at all. We do need CureVac, Moderna, BioNTech and the less known players in China, Korea and Israel in order to immunize mankind against this virus.
