MAX Automation verbessert operatives Ergebnis - Corona-Belastungen spürbar
Die Düsseldorfer MAX Automation meldet Zahlen: Im ersten Quartal 2020 ist der Auftragseingang um mehr als 23 Prozent auf 74,9 Millionen Euro gefallen, während der Umsatz von 87,4 Millionen Euro auf 80,2 Millionen Euro zurück ging. Auf EBITDA-Basis konnte MAX Automation das operative Ergebnis auf 0,6 Millionen Euro steigern nach einem Verlust von 0,5 Millionen Euro im Vorjahresquartal. Damit lag das operative Ergebnis zwar „über ...MAX Automation Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Weiterlesen auf 4investors.de
