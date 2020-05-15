William Blair IM: Wie man wachsende Large-Caps in Wachstumsindustrien identifiziert

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
Their investment philosophy is centered on identifying growing companies in growing industries—what they call structurally advantaged companies—whose long-term growth is underappreciated by the market. They believe this approach can deliver a differentiated large-cap portfolio that provides a diversity of growth drivers and a smoother ride for investors, and has the potential to provide outperformance over time.

What is a structurally advantaged company?David: Simply put, it is a company that we believe will be better off in three to five years than it is today.  More specifically, a structurally advantaged company is likely to grow its share of an industry growing at least as fast as the overall economy.

Can you elaborate on the characteristics of a structurally advantaged company?Jim: We evaluate not only a company's position within an industry, but also the industry itself. We have to build confidence, through our deep and intensive research process, that a company can sustain an increasing share of its industry's profit pool over the next three to five years. In addition, the industry's profits must be growing at least as fast as the overall economy—preferably faster.

