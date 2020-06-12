Virtual Roadshow Einladung für Canada Nickel und Caledonia Mining! Direkte Infos aus erster Hand des erfolgreichen Nickel-Explorer Canada Nickel und des Gold-Dividendenzahler Caledonia Mining!

Gastautor: Swiss Resource Capital AG
Als Investor ist es unerlässlich sich die Vorstände der Unternehmen genau anzuschauen und Roadshows zu besuchen. Da Präsenz-Roadshows bis auf Weiteres ausfallen bieten wir Ihnen kostenlos die Chance sich direkt in einer virtuellen Roadshow in 30-40 Minuten voll zu informieren und Fragen stellen zu können im Chat!

Swiss Resource Capital AG Virtual Roadshow

Swiss Resource Capital AG is delighted to invite you to two exclusive online Roadshows on behalf of Canada Nickel Company and Caledonia Mining.
Please register for each online roadshow individually by clicking on the corresponding link.
 


Roadshow 1: Canada Nickel Company, presented by Mark Selby (CEO)

Date: 16th June 2020
Time: 15.00 (Swiss time)
Registration link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/60/ml19gtzn

Topics:

  • Fully financed and top drill results

  • 11th largest nickel deposit worldwide

  • Safe jurisdiction in Canada with great infrastructure

  • Only 67 Mio shares outstanding and Nickel has started a new 15-20 years super cycle

  • 100% ownership in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project feeding the future needs of battery producers in North America


Roadshow 2: Caledonia Mining Corp., presented by Mark Learmonth (CFO)

Date: 23th June 2020
Time: 15.00 (Swiss time)
Registration link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/64/7v7y8amw

Topics:

  • Strong financial position

  • AISC of $810 - $850 per ounce Gold

  • New central shaft is built and now equipped (further cost reduction, higher production)

  • Strong quarterly dividend, 4% yield p.a.

  • Future exploration potential


How it works

After your registration, we will automatically send you an E-Mail with a link that will bring you to the online conference room. Please save this link. The online conference room will be activated a few minutes before the virtual roadshow starts. During our presentation we encourage you to ask questions in written format using the Chat-form. We will be happy to discuss these during the q&a session at the end of the webinar.

Wie es funktioniert

Nach Ihrer Registrierung senden wir Ihnen automatisch einen Link, der Sie zum online webinar Raum bringt. Bitte speichern Sie diesen Link. Der Online-Konferenzraum wird einige Minuten vor dem Start der Roadshow aktiviert. Während der Präsentation laden wir Sie ein uns Fragen über das Chatfenster zukommen zu lassen. Wir werden Ihre Fragen gerne am Ende der Präsentation beantworten. 

Wir freuen uns auf Sie!

Dies ist keine Anlageberatung und keine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Aktien. Jeder muss selber wissen was für ein Risiko er eingehen kann und sich zutraut. Jeder ist für sich selber verantwortlich.

Achtung Interessenkonflikt: Ich besitze die im Artikel besprochenen Aktien bzw. sind diese im SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat enthalten.

Glück auf und herzliche Grüße aus der Schweiz.

Ihr Jochen Staiger

CEO Swiss Resource Capital AG

