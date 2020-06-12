Virtual Roadshow Einladung für Canada Nickel und Caledonia Mining! Direkte Infos aus erster Hand des erfolgreichen Nickel-Explorer Canada Nickel und des Gold-Dividendenzahler Caledonia Mining!
Als Investor ist es unerlässlich sich die Vorstände der Unternehmen genau anzuschauen und Roadshows zu besuchen. Da Präsenz-Roadshows bis auf Weiteres ausfallen bieten wir Ihnen kostenlos die Chance sich direkt in einer virtuellen Roadshow in 30-40 Minuten voll zu informieren und Fragen stellen zu können im Chat!
Roadshow 1: Canada Nickel Company, presented by Mark Selby (CEO)
Date: 16th June 2020
Time: 15.00 (Swiss time)
Registration link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/60/ml19gtzn
Topics:
Fully financed and top drill results
11th largest nickel deposit worldwide
Safe jurisdiction in Canada with great infrastructure
Only 67 Mio shares outstanding and Nickel has started a new 15-20 years super cycle
100% ownership in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project feeding the future needs of battery producers in North America
Roadshow 2: Caledonia Mining Corp., presented by Mark Learmonth (CFO)
Date: 23th June 2020
Time: 15.00 (Swiss time)
Registration link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/64/7v7y8amw
Topics:
Strong financial position
AISC of $810 - $850 per ounce Gold
New central shaft is built and now equipped (further cost reduction, higher production)
Strong quarterly dividend, 4% yield p.a.
Future exploration potential
How it works
After your registration, we will automatically send you an E-Mail with a link that will bring you to the online conference room. Please save this link. The online conference room will be activated a few minutes before the virtual roadshow starts. During our presentation we encourage you to ask questions in written format using the Chat-form. We will be happy to discuss these during the q&a session at the end of the webinar.
Wie es funktioniert
Nach Ihrer Registrierung senden wir Ihnen automatisch einen Link, der Sie zum online webinar Raum bringt. Bitte speichern Sie diesen Link. Der Online-Konferenzraum wird einige Minuten vor dem Start der Roadshow aktiviert. Während der Präsentation laden wir Sie ein uns Fragen über das Chatfenster zukommen zu lassen. Wir werden Ihre Fragen gerne am Ende der Präsentation beantworten.
Wir freuen uns auf Sie!
Wertpapier
