10 Bereiche, die sich durch die Pandemie ändern könnten
Many of the long-term structural changes to the U.S. economy resulting from COVID-19 will depend on the post-pandemic assessments that are made by policymakers and the political reception of their actions. This process really has not yet begun to play out, but in the meantime, we have begun thinking about the ways the world—and investment landscape—will change.
1—Healthcare
Healthcare is perhaps the most obvious area of change. We wonder if the world's response to the COVID-19 pandemic might prove to be a positive catalyst for a more radical makeover. For example, will we see developments in telehealth, testing and diagnostic equipment, digital records, and personalized medicine?» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen
ANZEIGE
Broker-Tipp*
Über Smartbroker, ein Partnerunternehmen der wallstreet:online AG, können Anleger ab null Euro pro Order Wertpapiere erwerben: Aktien, Anleihen, 18.000 Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag, ETFs, Zertifikate und Optionsscheine. Beim Smartbroker fallen keine Depotgebühren an. Der Anmeldeprozess für ein Smartbroker-Depot dauert nur fünf Minuten.
* Wir möchten unsere Leser ehrlich informieren und aufklären sowie zu mehr finanzieller Freiheit beitragen: Wenn Sie über unseren Smartbroker handeln oder auf einen Werbe-Link klicken, wird uns das vergütet.
|
Wertpapier
Daimler
0 Kommentare