Der Tod des Inflationsregimes
We can observe a history of different monetary regimes that all eventually died, as we discussed in “Where Is the Inflation?” Does that mean this one is coming to an end?
While history suggests the current regime could last another decade or more, we do not believe that it will simply die of “old age.” We therefore need to understand what may cause a regime change as well as what a new regime might look like.
Monetary policy relies on faith in government currencies, inflation expectations, and people's willingness to invest and spend money. As a result, a monetary regime can remain in place as long as people have faith in the system.» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen
