Stock-Picking Chancen im Post-COVID-19 Umfeld | UBS-Fondsmanager Max Anderl im Q&A
The Global Equity Concentrated Alpha strategy managed to stay ahead of the strongly rising market over the last few months, what were the changes you made to the portfolio and how did they contribute to this outperformance?
We either increased or maintained our biggest holdings in the 'long term winners' of this world, such as software companies and e-commerce retailers.
One of GCA's key characteristics is its strong downside protection. Indeed the strategy weathered the March sell-off relatively well thanks to our holdings in larger companies with stronger business models and more robust balance sheets that were less negatively impacted by the COVID-19 disruptions.
