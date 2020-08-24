 

William Blair IM Analystin über pflanzliches Protein: (Noch) keine Main-Stream Durchdringung

Gastautor: Simon Weiler
24.08.2020, 06:02  |  40   |   |   

Plant-based protein is not a fad. But it likely won't materially change the food landscape, either—in great part because penetration isn't mainstream.

As we explained previously, plant-based protein is a source of nutritional protein derived from plants. This can include pulses, tofu, soya, tempeh, seitan, nuts, seeds, grains, and peas.

This includes nondairy milks, such as soy and almond milk, the introduction of which opened up consumption to people who can't consume dairy for health reasons. A large portion of the Asian population is lactose intolerant, for example.

