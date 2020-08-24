William Blair IM Analystin über pflanzliches Protein: (Noch) keine Main-Stream Durchdringung
Plant-based protein is not a fad. But it likely won't materially change the food landscape, either—in great part because penetration isn't mainstream.
As we explained previously, plant-based protein is a source of nutritional protein derived from plants. This can include pulses, tofu, soya, tempeh, seitan, nuts, seeds, grains, and peas.
This includes nondairy milks, such as soy and almond milk, the introduction of which opened up consumption to people who can't consume dairy for health reasons. A large portion of the Asian population is lactose intolerant, for example.» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen
ANZEIGE
Broker-Tipp*
Über Smartbroker, ein Partnerunternehmen der wallstreet:online AG, können Anleger ab null Euro pro Order Wertpapiere erwerben: Aktien, Anleihen, 18.000 Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag, ETFs, Zertifikate und Optionsscheine. Beim Smartbroker fallen keine Depotgebühren an. Der Anmeldeprozess für ein Smartbroker-Depot dauert nur fünf Minuten.
* Wir möchten unsere Leser ehrlich informieren und aufklären sowie zu mehr finanzieller Freiheit beitragen: Wenn Sie über unseren Smartbroker handeln oder auf einen Werbe-Link klicken, wird uns das vergütet.
0 Kommentare