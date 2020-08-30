 

ADLER Real Estate AG intends to replace part of the shareholder loan from ADO by equity

30-Aug-2020 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The management board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER" or the "Company") has decided in principle to replace part of the shareholder loan it has received from it's parent company ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO" ) with equity. As a part of this swap ADLER will increase it's share capital against contribution in kind excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The capital increase shall be effected with partial exercise of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 4 para. 2 and 3 of the articles of association of the Company and shall be used as part of a debt-to-equity-swap under the authorization resolution dated 15 October 2015.

ADO shall be admitted to subscribe to the newly issued shares of the Company. A partial amount of up to EUR 500 million of the receivable from the existing shareholder loan shall be contributed as a contribution in kind.

The final decision regarding the capital increase against contribution in kind and its implementation shall only take place after receipt of a valuation report on the value of the receivable and after approval of the supervisory board of the Company.

The issuance shall occur at or close to the market value. 

 

Berlin, August 30, 2020

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board

Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1125033

 
