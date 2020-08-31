Ad hoc Release Wels, 31 August 2020 PIERER Mobility AG: Guidance for 2020 Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020 Due to the strong global demand PIERER Mobility AG expects an increase in revenue to more than EUR 800 million in the second half of 2020, which is significantly higher than in the same period of the previous year (second half of 2019: EUR 765.3 million). The annual revenue for the 2020 financial year announced on 22 July 2020 is confirmed and is expected to exceed EUR 1,400 million (FY 2019: EUR 1,520.1 million), with the e-bicycle division already contributing sales of more than EUR 110 million. Based on current assessments, the EBIT margin for fiscal year 2020 will range between 4% and 6% of revenues and the free cash flow will exceed EUR 30 million.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast PIERER Mobility AG: Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020 31-Aug-2020 / 06:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The half-year report for 2020 of PIERER Mobility AG is available on the company's website at https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports.





Company: PIERER Mobility AG
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S

End of Announcement DGAP News Service