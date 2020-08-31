DGAP-Adhoc PIERER Mobility AG: Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Ad hoc Release
The half-year report for 2020 of PIERER Mobility AG is available on the company's website at https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports.
