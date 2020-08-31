EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Leclanché and S4 Energy Complete Hybrid Energy Storage Project to Serve Dutch Frequency Containment Reserve Market 31-Aug-2020 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Novel system combines S4 Energy's proprietary KINEXT flywheel storage system with Leclanché's battery energy storage system

- Almelo, Netherlands project follows successful proof-of-concept pilot

- System provides 9 MW prequalified capacity to support frequency stabilization for TenneT, the Dutch Transmission System Operator



YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, August 31st, 2020 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has together with S4 Energy completed and handed over an innovative hybrid energy storage project for energy management provider S4 Ancillary Services in Almelo, The Netherlands.

The project is an extension of an earlier pilot system created by Leclanché and S4 Energy. The overall system, now in operation, is a combination of Leclanché lithium-ion battery storage technology coupled with S4 Energy's flywheel storage to provide primary control power for frequency stabilization to TenneT, the local transmission grid operator.

The combination with the fast-responsive flywheels reduces the energy throughput and amount of cycles of the Li-ion batteries and ensures an improved usage profile and longer system lifetime. Leclanché's scope of supply and services in this project was the turnkey delivery of the battery energy storage system (BESS), the battery inverters and the energy management system (EMS) for monitoring and control of the battery system.

The 8.8 MW capacity battery system provides 7.12 MWh of stored renewable energy. Coupled with six of S4 Energy's proprietary KINEXT flywheel storage systems which deliver 3MW of power, it will help improve the reliability of the grid, protecting it against the fluctuations caused by the intermittency of renewable energy generation. Pairing flywheels with a state-of-the-art BESS will help prolong the lifetime of the batteries to a minimum of 15-years and bring additional value to TenneT.