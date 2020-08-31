EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Alliance Polyphor and Fosun Pharma announce exclusive licensing agreement for balixafortide in China 31-Aug-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Polyphor and Fosun Pharma announce exclusive licensing agreement for balixafortide in China

- Fosun Pharma to lead clinical development and commercialization of balixafortide in metastatic breast cancer and potentially other cancers in China

- Polyphor to receive USD 15 million upfront payment, development milestone payments of up to USD 19 million, sales milestone payments of up to USD 148 million, and royalties on sales



Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd, through its Swiss affiliate Fosun Pharmaceutical AG announced today that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for balixafortide in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Polyphor and Fosun Pharma will develop and commercialize balixafortide for the Chinese market with an initial focus on metastatic breast cancer. China is projected to be the second largest market globally for breast cancer treatments. Additional cancer indications and combination therapies will be evaluated jointly by the companies. Polyphor retains all rights to balixafortide outside of China.

As part of the agreement, Polyphor will receive a USD 15 million upfront payment, is eligible for additional development milestone payments of up to USD 19 million, sales milestone payments of up to USD 148 million, and royalties on sales. The agreed upon royalty rates start in the low double digits and increase to the mid-teens based on net sales achieved in the territory.

Fosun Pharmaceutical AG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd ("Fosun Pharma", stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK), a leading healthcare company in China. It is listed on both the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.