ISRA VISION AG: Third quarter 2019/2020 - COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact on quarterly figures

ISRA VISION AG: COVID-19 pandemic: Challenges for ISRA in the first 9 months; revenues and earnings below previous year's figures. 31-Aug-2020



COVID-19 pandemic: Challenges for ISRA in the first 9 months;

revenues and earnings below previous year's figures

- Revenues at 89.8 million euros, minus 19 % (Q3-YTD 18/19: 110.6 million euros)

- Focus on earnings margins:

(Unless stated otherwise, the EBITDA, EBIT and EBT figures included in this document are adjusted for one-time transaction costs)

- EBITDA margin at 31 % to revenues and 26 % to total output (Q3-YTD 18/19: 35 % and 31 %)

- EBIT margin at 13 % to revenues and 11 % to total output (Q3-YTD 18/19: 22 % and 20 %)

- EBT margin at 13 % to revenues and 11 % to total output (Q3-YTD 18/19: 22 % and 20 %)

- Gross margin at 63 % to total output (Q3-YTD 18/19: 62 %) and 56 % to revenues (Q3-YTD 18/19: 57 %)

- Operating cash flow compared to Q2 19/20 increases to 12.8 million euros (Q2 19/20: 2.8 million euros)

- Cost optimization activities prove to be efficient

- Order backlog of currently 82 million euros gross (PY: 93 million euros gross)

- ISRA and Atlas Copco: All approvals granted; merger squeeze-out announced

- Growth forecast remains difficult due to low order entry dynamics; trend reversal expected towards the middle of the financial year 2020/2021 at the earliest

ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100) - one of the world's top companies for industrial image processing (Machine Vision) as well as a global leader for surface inspection of web materials and 3D machine vision applications, is publishing its quarterly figures for the third quarter of financial year 2019/2020 on August 31, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the global economy, which is also reflected in ISRA's business development in the third quarter of 2019/2020. In the period under review, the company recorded revenues of 89.8 million euros (Q3-YTD 18/19: 110.6 million euros), a decline of nearly 19 percent compared to the strong figures of the previous year. EBT of 11.7 million euros (Q3-YTD 18/19: 24.5 million euros) also reflects the current difficult economic situation in the entire industry.