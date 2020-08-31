Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Dynastar AG decides to change its name and passes resolution for a capital increase against cash and non-cash contribution / contribution of Couno Resources

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dynastar AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase Dynastar AG decides to change its name and passes resolution for a capital increase against cash and non-cash contribution / contribution of Couno Resources 31-Aug-2020 / 11:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Increase in share capital to a total of CHF 2,000,000

- Change of company name to SunMirror AG

- Relocation of registered office to Zug, Switzerland

- Change of financial year to 01 July - 30 June

Zurich - 31 August 2020. On the occasion of today's general meeting of Dynastar AG ("Dynastar"; ISIN: CH0396131929), the company's shareholders made important strategic decisions for the company's planned future orientation as a business focusing on the resources sector. Resolutions were passed, among others, on a mixed increase in capital against cash and non-cash contribution, with partial exclusion of the existing shareholders' subscription rights. In the course of the capital increase against cash contribution, 500,000 shares will be subscribed by strategic Couno investors at a price of CHF 1.00 each. Moreover, the resolution was passed to issue another 1,175,000 shares against non-cash contribution. Couno Resources S.A., a mining and exploration business, will in turn be transferred to Dynastar AG as a contribution in kind. On balance, Dynastar AG's share capital will therefore rise from CHF 325,000 to CHF 2,000,000.

In addition, Dynastar's general meeting resolved to change the company's name to SunMirror AG. The company's registered office is to be moved from Zurich to Zug.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Dr Heinz Rudolf Kubli, member of the Board of Directors of Dynastar (to be renamed SunMirror AG): 'The resolutions of the general meeting earmarked the beginning of a new era for our company. With our new name, SunMirror AG, we will become a mining and exploration firm that will expand further to benefit from the super-cycle of important natural resources. In this respect the contribution of Couno Resources is a first step.'