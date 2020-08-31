DGAP-Adhoc artnet AG: The Annual General Meeting of artnet AG convened for Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. CEST by publication in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on July 27, 2020, is cancelled.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: artnet AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Annual General Meeting of artnet AG convened for Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. CEST by publication in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on July 27, 2020, is hereby cancelled. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting published in the German Federal Gazette on July 27, 2020 is therefore invalid.
The sole member of the management board (Vorstand) of artnet AG will not be able to attend the Annual General Meeting on September 2, 2020 for health reasons. The Annual General Meeting must therefore be cancelled and rescheduled. The new date for the Annual General Meeting will be announced shortly.
Contact:
Moritz Bauer
SENIOR DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS
31-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|Oranienstraße 164
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
|E-mail:
|info@artnet.de
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0375
|WKN:
|A1K037
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1125643
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1125643 31-Aug-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare