The Annual General Meeting of artnet AG convened for Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. CEST by publication in the German Federal Gazette ( Bundesanzeiger ) on July 27, 2020, is hereby cancelled. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting published in the German Federal Gazette on July 27, 2020 is therefore invalid.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: artnet AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM artnet AG: The Annual General Meeting of artnet AG convened for Wednesday, September 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. CEST by publication in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on July 27, 2020, is cancelled. 31-Aug-2020 / 18:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The sole member of the management board (Vorstand) of artnet AG will not be able to attend the Annual General Meeting on September 2, 2020 for health reasons. The Annual General Meeting must therefore be cancelled and rescheduled. The new date for the Annual General Meeting will be announced shortly.

Contact:Moritz BauerSENIOR DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS

