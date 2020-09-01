NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

DGAP-WpÜG: Rocket Internet SE / Tender Offer Tender Offer / Target company: Rocket Internet SE; Bidder: Rocket Internet SE 01.09.2020 / 08:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of the decision to launch a public delisting self-tender offer pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetzes, "WpÜG") in conjunction with Section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetzes, "BörsG")

Bidder:

Rocket Internet SE

Charlottenstraße 4

10969 Berlin, Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) Berlin-Charlottenburg

under HRB 165662 B

ISIN: DE000A12UKK6



Rocket Internet SE

Charlottenstraße 4

10969 Berlin, Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court (Amtsgericht) Berlin-Charlottenburg

under HRB 165662 B

ISIN: DE000A12UKK6

On September 1, 2020, Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet") decided to launch an offer to the shareholders of Rocket Internet for the acquisition of all no-par value bearer shares of Rocket Internet, each such share representing a notional value of EUR 1.00 (the "Rocket Internet Shares"), not held directly by Rocket Internet as treasury shares, by way of a public delisting self-tender offer (the "Offer"). Rocket Internet acts as both bidder and target company under the Offer. As of the date of this announcement, Rocket Internet does not hold any treasury shares.