AD-HOC ANNOUNCEMENT NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE. Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17Sec. 1of the Regulation(EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate Aroundtown SA resolves on public share purchase offer to buyback own shares for up to 165 million shares 01-Sep-2020 / 08:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aroundtown SA resolves on public share purchase offer to buyback own shares for up to 165 million shares



Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 1 September 2020, 07:50 CEST

The board of directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company") (ISIN LU1673108939) resolved today by further utilizing the authorization of the ordinary general meeting of 6 May 2020, to buy back up to 165 million shares of the Company (corresponding to up to 10.7% of the Company's share capital) through a public share purchase offer (the "Offer") against payment of a purchase price in the range of EUR 4.6 to EUR 5.0 per share. The offer period will commence on 3 September, 00:00 (CET), and is expected to end on 16 September, 24:00 (CET).

The final purchase price will be determined by the Company on the basis of tenders received from shareholders and will be equal to the lowest price within the given price range at which the Company can, based on the tenders received, purchase such number of shares as to be determined by the Company. Aroundtown shareholders are invited to tender all or part of Aroundtown shares held by them by either specifying a price within the given price range or with no specified price in which case they commit to sell their tendered shares at the final purchase price as determined after the expiry of the acceptance period. Over subscription at a price equal to, or lower than, the final purchase price will be accepted on a pro rata basis. The Company reserves the right to amend the Offer including an extension of the offer period and an increase of the price range.