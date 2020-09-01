 

DGAP-Adhoc DIC Asset AG: Planned issuance of new corporate bond

DIC Asset AG: Planned issuance of new corporate bond

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)


Frankfurt, 01 September, 2020 - The Management Board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) (the "Company") resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board and subject to market conditions, to issue a rated (expected instrument rating of BBB- from S&P), unsecured and fixed rate benchmark corporate bond in an amount of up to €500 million and has mandated a consortium of banks to arrange a series of meetings with institutional investors in the course of a roadshow over the next few days. The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used to repay existing debt and finance potential future acquisitions. In this context, the Company intends, subject to a successful bond issue, to redeem all of its 3.25% notes due 2022 (ISIN DE000A2GSCV5) with an outstanding principal amount of approximately €180 million and to repay all outstanding bonds early. If the Company exercises its call right, a corresponding notice of termination will be published in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes.
 

The securities referred to herein may not be offered to the public in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of any prospectus or offering document relating to the securities referred to herein in such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America Australia, Canada, South Africa, Japan, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

