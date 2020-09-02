 

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.09.2020, 02:56  |  137   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director

02-Sep-2020 / 02:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

2 September 2020

Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Dexus today announced a change to the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM).

John Conde AO has advised his retirement from the Board of DXFM, effective 2 September 2020. John will retain his position as an Independent Director of Dexus Wholesale Property Limited (DWPL), the responsible entity of Dexus Wholesale Property Fund (DWPF).

Richard Sheppard, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "John has been a Non-Executive Director of Dexus for more than 11 years, joining the Board in April 2009.

"As a valued member of the Board Audit Committee, Board Nomination Committee as well as Director of DWPL, and a past member of the Board Risk Committee, John has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience in accounting, finance, people and remuneration matters and corporate governance to the Board and Management.

"On behalf of the Board, the Group Management Committee and our Security holders, I would like to thank John for his dedication and contribution over the past decade and look forward to his continued involvement with DWPL."

With the appointment of Patrick Allaway on 1 February 2020, the Board will comprise one executive director and seven non-executive directors following John's retirement from the Board. The Board will continue its Board renewal strategy during FY21.

Dexus also provides the Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Seite 1 von 3
Dexus Financial 2,30 % bis 06/26 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting
09.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change in Director's Interest Notices
02.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:09 Uhr
22
Bonds Yield und Price veränderungen .Was bedeutet das
23.09.20
13
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022
22.09.20
9
Ablauf Convisum Treuhand AG Anleihe Wiener Börse, gibt es Geld??
22.09.20
206
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?
12.09.20
323
Prokon-Anleihe A2AASM