Jungfraubahn Holding AG: The Jungfrau Railway Group posts losses but positive EBITDA in first half of the year

The Jungfrau Railway Group experienced a difficult first half of 2020. Covid-19 and the associated economic consequences were reflected in the business results. In the first half of the year, 100,600 visitors travelled to the Jungfraujoch. That is 78.6% less than during the same period in the previous year. The official order to end the winter season early and the closure of the tourist railways for almost three months led to the first half-year loss in the history of Jungfraubahn Holding AG. The loss amounted to CHF 11.5 million (2019: profit of CHF 23.9 million). Despite the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Jungfrau Railway Group was able to generate a positive EBITDA of CHF 5.9 million. As things stand, the company assumes that, despite a loss, it can expect a positive EBITDA for 2020 as a whole.

In terms of liquidity and equity, the company is solidly positioned. The financing of operations as well as the completion of the V-cableway project. The V-cableway is a once-in-a-century project and will enable the Jungfrau Railway Group to put a new must-see tourist destination on the map from December 2020.