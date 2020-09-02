DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director 02-Sep-2020 / 08:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

2 September 2020

Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Dexus today announced a change to the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM).

John Conde AO has advised his retirement from the Board of DXFM, effective 2 September 2020. John will retain his position as an Independent Director of Dexus Wholesale Property Limited (DWPL), the responsible entity of Dexus Wholesale Property Fund (DWPF).

Richard Sheppard, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "John has been a Non-Executive Director of Dexus for more than 11 years, joining the Board in April 2009.

"As a valued member of the Board Audit Committee, Board Nomination Committee as well as Director of DWPL, and a past member of the Board Risk Committee, John has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience in accounting, finance, people and remuneration matters and corporate governance to the Board and Management.

"On behalf of the Board, the Group Management Committee and our Security holders, I would like to thank John for his dedication and contribution over the past decade and look forward to his continued involvement with DWPL."

With the appointment of Patrick Allaway on 1 February 2020, the Board will comprise one executive director and seven non-executive directors following John's retirement from the Board. The Board will continue its Board renewal strategy during FY21.

Dexus also provides the Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited



