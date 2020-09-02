DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Healthineers AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers launches cash capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights through accelerated bookbuilding 02-Sep-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siemens Healthineers launches cash capital increase with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights through accelerated bookbuilding

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL

Erlangen, September 2, 2020 - Today, the managing board of Siemens Healthineers AG (Frankfurt: SHL) ("Siemens Healthineers"), with the approval of the supervisory board, resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions through partial utilization of the authorized capital. The share capital of Siemens Healthineers will be increased by up to 7.5% by issuing new no‐par value ordinary registered shares against cash contributions under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights. The new shares will carry dividend rights as from October 1, 2019.

The new shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this notification. The managing board, with the approval of the supervisory board, will determine and thereafter announce the final number of new shares and the placement price following the conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process. Following the private placement, Siemens Healthineers will be subject to a lock-up, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase, of 180 days, subject to market standard exemptions.