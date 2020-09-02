DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel Northern Data AG: Dr Mathias Dähn appointed as new Chief Financial Officer 02-Sep-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Northern Data AG: Dr Mathias Dähn appointed as new Chief Financial Officer

Frankfurt am Main - September 2, 2020 - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) appointed Dr Mathias Dähn as member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 7, 2020. He has many years of management experience from various positions as CFO, most recently with SDAX-listed Koenig & Bauer. He succeeds Mathis Schultz, who is leaving the Management Board at the same time after many years with the Company and will accompany the handover to Mathias Dähn until the end of the year. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Schultz for his great service to the Company. Since November 2017, he has been instrumental in driving forward the development of the Company.



Press contact:

Northern Data AG

Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr

Head of Corporate Communications

Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6

60313 Frankfurt

Germany

E-mail: h.duerr@northerndata.de

Telephone: +49 69 348 752 89

Investor Relations:

Sven Pauly

E-mail: ir@northerndata.de

Telephone: +49 89 125 09 03 30

02-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Northern Data AG Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6 60313 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25 E-mail: info@northerndata.de Internet: www.northerndata.de ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 WKN: A0SMU8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1126465

End of Announcement DGAP News Service