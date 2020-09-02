DGAP-Adhoc Northern Data AG: Dr Mathias Dähn appointed as new Chief Financial Officer
Frankfurt am Main - September 2, 2020 - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) appointed Dr Mathias Dähn as member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 7, 2020. He has many years of management experience from various positions as CFO, most recently with SDAX-listed Koenig & Bauer. He succeeds Mathis Schultz, who is leaving the Management Board at the same time after many years with the Company and will accompany the handover to Mathias Dähn until the end of the year. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Schultz for his great service to the Company. Since November 2017, he has been instrumental in driving forward the development of the Company.
|
