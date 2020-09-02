EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results IGEA discloses its half-2020 financials 02-Sep-2020 / 22:58 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 2 September 2020. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the disclosure of its half-2020 financials.

Highlights

The Group generated only marginal revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (same as previous period) due to the ongoing market launch of its products. An increase is expected by end of 2020.

Cost of revenue were TUSD 138.4 (previous period: 172.4), with a decrease mainly due to the overall cost reduction following the decision to diversify the distribution strategy by entering the wholesale channel. Operating expenses were TUSD 444.4 (previous period: 779.0), of which TUSD 23.7 for research and development (previous period: none), TUSD 62.9 for sales and marketing (previous period: none) and TUSD 357.8 (previous period: 779.0) for general and administration. Research and development expenses are mainly due to the overall costs of holding a research and development network. Sales and marketing expenses are mainly due to residues of an increased level of activities in the second half of 2019 and general and administration expenses decreased significantly due to optimizations and rationalizations.

The net loss for the period is TUSD 547.3 (previous period: 946.9), representing a basic and a diluted loss per share of USD 0.022 and 0.021 respectively (previous period: basic and diluted loss per share of USD 0.038).

The operations over the next six to twelve months focuses on achieving and strengthening the recently disclosed combination. The Group expects to gain and establish acceptance and market position for health prevention and nutraceutical products, leverage commercial capabilities and partnerships, and capitalize on financial leverage and operational synergies to improve return on capital and achieve profitability. The Group has enough cash necessary to finance its actual level of activities for at least twelve months.