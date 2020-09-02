DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Healthineers AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers determines the placement price for the new shares from the capital increase 02-Sep-2020 / 23:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siemens Healthineers determines the placement price for the new shares from the capital increase

Erlangen, September 2, 2020 - Siemens Healthineers AG (Frankfurt: SHL) ("Siemens Healthineers") has decided to increase its share capital through a partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR 1,000,000,000 by EUR 75,000,000 to EUR 1,075,000,000. The 75,000,000 new no‐par value ordinary registered shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process carrying dividend rights as from October 1, 2019.

The shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 36.40 per share resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 2.73 billion before deduction of commissions and expenses. Siemens Finance B.V. has provided Siemens Healthineers with a bridge facility to finance the purchase price for the planned acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. that was announced on August 2, 2020. The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to replace a portion of the amount available under such bridge facility.

Admission of the new shares for trading in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to take place without a prospectus on September 4, 2020. Trading is expected to commence on September 8, 2020. It is intended to include the new shares in the existing listing of the company's shares. The delivery of the new shares is scheduled for September 9, 2020. Following the private placement, Siemens Healthineers will be subject to a lock-up, i.e. an obligation not to, inter alia, issue further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to conduct a further capital increase, of 180 days, subject to market standard exemptions.