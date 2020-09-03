EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Polyphor announces financial results for the first half 2020 03-Sep-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Polyphor announces financial results for the first half 2020



- Strong progress in Phase III balixafortide trial despite COVID-19; enrollment completion expected in the coming weeks

- Exclusive licensing agreement for balixafortide in China with Fosun Pharma

- Preparing to initiate Phase I study of inhaled murepavadin in Q4 2020

- Extended cash position with operations financed into Q3 2021.



Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN), a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2020 and provided a business update.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Polyphor has made significant progress during the first half of 2020. Most notably, due to our proactive measures to safeguard patients, investigators and the study conduct of the Phase III balixafortide (FORTRESS) trial, we have been able to successfully continue the enrollment and execution of the program and expect to complete enrollment in the coming weeks", says Gokhan Batur, CEO of Polyphor. "We are very pleased with the exclusive licensing agreement for China with our new partner Fosun Pharma. This agreement is a strong recognition of the scientific value and commercial potential of balixafortide. Along with our diligent financial planning, this deal has extended our cash runway well into Q3 2021, with additional flexibility through an equity-linked financing arrangement with IRIS."