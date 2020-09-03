 

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor announces financial results for the first half 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.09.2020, 07:00  |  107   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Polyphor announces financial results for the first half 2020

03-Sep-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, September 3, 2020


Polyphor announces financial results for the first half 2020
 

- Strong progress in Phase III balixafortide trial despite COVID-19; enrollment completion expected in the coming weeks

- Exclusive licensing agreement for balixafortide in China with Fosun Pharma

- Preparing to initiate Phase I study of inhaled murepavadin in Q4 2020

- Extended cash position with operations financed into Q3 2021.


Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN), a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing best-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2020 and provided a business update.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Polyphor has made significant progress during the first half of 2020. Most notably, due to our proactive measures to safeguard patients, investigators and the study conduct of the Phase III balixafortide (FORTRESS) trial, we have been able to successfully continue the enrollment and execution of the program and expect to complete enrollment in the coming weeks", says Gokhan Batur, CEO of Polyphor. "We are very pleased with the exclusive licensing agreement for China with our new partner Fosun Pharma. This agreement is a strong recognition of the scientific value and commercial potential of balixafortide. Along with our diligent financial planning, this deal has extended our cash runway well into Q3 2021, with additional flexibility through an equity-linked financing arrangement with IRIS."

Seite 1 von 7
Polyphor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
03.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Finanzergebnis für das 1. Halbjahr 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
03.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt Finanzergebnis für das 1. Halbjahr 2020 bekannt
31.08.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor und Fosun Pharma geben exklusive Lizenzvereinbarung für Balixafortide in China bekannt (deutsch)
31.08.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor and Fosun Pharma announce exclusive licensing agreement for balixafortide in China
31.08.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor und Fosun Pharma geben exklusive Lizenzvereinbarung für Balixafortide in China bekannt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.01.20
5
Polyphor AG - neuer Wirkmechanismus gegen die Antibiotikaresistenz
24.01.20
4
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor ernennt Gökhan Batur zum Chief Executive Officer