Taming the Golden Geese (Without Killing Them)
Big Tech emerged as a hero of the Great Lockdown, connecting remote workers and students, tracing the disease and delivering streaming entertainment to cheer us all up.
Now comes the backlash.
Doubts around the power of the world’s largest technology firms have been building for years, but even as the pandemic still burns politicians are spinning a web of new laws to address an arc of worries from data privacy to election interference. The question for investors, whose tech stocks delivered handsome returns through the crisis and blowout earnings for the second quarter, is whether these rules will tame the Golden Geese—or kill them.» Jetzt auf e-fundresearch.com weiterlesen
