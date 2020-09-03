NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase Vonovia SE launches cash capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding 03-Sep-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

***CAPITAL INCREASE***

Vonovia launches cash capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding

Bochum, 3 September 2020 - Today, the management board of Vonovia SE ("Vonovia"), with the approval of the finance committee of the supervisory board, resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions through partial utilization of the authorized capital. The share capital of Vonovia will be increased by issuing new no‐par value ordinary registered shares against cash contributions under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, targeting gross proceeds of c. EUR 1 billion. The new shares will carry full dividend rights as from 1 January 2020.

The new shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this notification. The management board, with the approval of the finance committee of the supervisory board, will determine and announce the final number of shares to be issued, the placement price and the final gross proceeds following the conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process, with the announcement of the results expected later today. Following the private placement, Vonovia will be subject to a lock-up of 90 days, subject to certain exemptions.