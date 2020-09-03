NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase Vonovia SE determines the number of new shares to be issued and the placement price for the new shares 03-Sep-2020 / 22:08 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

*** Capital increase***

Vonovia determines the number of new shares to be issued and the placement price for the new shares

Bochum, 3 September 2020 - Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") has decided to increase its share capital through partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR 548,887,299.00 by EUR 17,000,000.00 to EUR 565,887,299.00. The 17,000,000 new no‐par value ordinary registered shares were placed in a private placement with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process and carry full dividend rights as from 1 January 2020.

The shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 59.00 per share. Vonovia will generate gross proceeds amounting to c. EUR 1 billion before deduction of commissions and expenses.

*******

Important notice

The distribution of this announcement and the offering of the shares of Vonovia in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.