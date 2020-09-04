 

DGAP-Adhoc VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substantially increased again.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.09.2020, 16:48  |  133   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substantially increased again.

04-Sep-2020 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBIO AG: EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substantially increased again.

Zörbig/Leipzig, September 4, 2020 - VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG is expected to have generated EBITDA of EUR 122 million in the 2019/2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 95.1 million). Net cash as of 30.06.2020 is expected to be EUR 56 million (previous year: EUR 64.2 million).

Due to the measures taken during the COVID-19-pandemic, such as the production of disinfectants, and the increase in biofuel margins at the end of the financial year, the financial year's result is expected to be significantly higher than our own forecast and market expectations.

Most recently, the company expected to achieve EBITDA in the order of EUR 110 million in the 2019/2020 financial year and to increase net cash to the order of EUR 40 million by the end of the financial year. The corresponding ad hoc announcement of 22 January 2020 can be viewed on the VERBIO AG website.

Detailed information on the business development for the financial year 2019/2020 can be found in the Annual Report 2019/2020, which will be available on 23 September 2020 at www.verbio.de.


Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig

Olaf Tröber
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-251
Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
VERBIO is one of the leading independent producers and suppliers of biofuels, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 750 gigawatt hours of biomethane. The Company produces its highly efficient fuels using internally developed, energy efficient production processes and innovative technologies. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO2 reductions of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. VERBIO delivers its products directly to European oil companies, oil trading companies, independent filling stations, freight forwarders, municipal utilities and vehicle fleets. In addition VERBIO markets high-quality pharmaceutical glycerine for the consumer goods and cosmetics industry (glycerine is produced as a by-product in the production of biodiesel) as well as animal feed and fertiliser, a by-product of bioethanol and biomethane production. Within the Group, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG acts as a management holding company. The operative business is conducted by the subsidiaries VERBIO Diesel Bitterfeld GmbH, VERBIO Diesel Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Diesel Canada Corporation, VERBIO Ethanol Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Zörbig GmbH, VERBIO Agrar GmbH, VERBIO Logistik GmbH and VERBIO Polska Sp. z o.o. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

Seite 1 von 2
verbio Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ### Verbio AG ###
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
VERBIO: EBITDA soll 2020/2021 weiter steigen
23.09.20
Prime Standard: Verbio: Endgültig. Rekordjahr. Prognose: EBITDA geht auf 130 Mio. EUR
23.09.20
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Wachstumskurs eindrucksvoll bestätigt - abermals erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr in der VERBIO-Geschichte abgeschlossen; Positiver Ausblick auf das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 (deutsch)
23.09.20
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Wachstumskurs eindrucksvoll bestätigt - abermals erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr in der VERBIO-Geschichte abgeschlossen; Positiver Ausblick auf das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
23.09.20
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Powerful confirmation of VERBIO's growth trajectory - yet again the most successful year in the Company's history, and a positive outlook for the financial year 2020/2021
21.09.20
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Wasserstoff Breaking" - Nikola, Verbio, Xiaomi, Nel, Plug Power, Amazon und Tesla
18.09.20
Verbio: Alte Prognose wird aktualisiert
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO prognostiziert für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 ein deutlich höheres EBITDA in Höhe von EUR 130 Millionen. (deutsch)
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO prognostiziert für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 ein deutlich höheres EBITDA in Höhe von EUR 130 Millionen.
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO forecasts a significant higher EBITDA of EUR 130 million for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
9.447
### Verbio AG ###
15.09.20
2
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Chance: 1.000 mal mehr": Nvidia, Nikola, Tesla, Nel, Verbio, SMA Solar, Xiaom