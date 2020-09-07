EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results Publication of 2020 Half Year Results 07-Sep-2020 / 07:01 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release - Publication of 2020 Half Year Results

Medacta navigates successfully COVID-19 challenges in the first semester 2020.

- Medacta Half-year 2020 revenue at Euro 134.8 million, down 11.1% over the prior year due to COVID-19 related deferrals of orthopedic elective surgeries;

- Good backlog recovery in June, July and August with double digit growth but we remain very cautious about the second semester;

- Reported EBITDA at 23.6%, adjusted at 23.8%[1];

- Over 25 new products cleared. Innovation continued, culminating with the FDA approval on our proprietary NextARTM Augmented Reality platform technology in July;

- Retained 100% of workforce;

- 2020 guidance remains withdrawn due to continuing uncertainty regarding impact of COVID-19.



CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 7 September 2020 - Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, says "In these unprecedented times, Medacta was able to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, serving at its best healthcare professionals and patients, continuing innovating, protecting jobs, launching new key products and redesigning our marketing and medical education programs. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, education continued through redesigned online Marketing and Medical Education Programs, with over 1'800 surgeons attending our marketing initiatives and education programs. R&D activity continued as planned, with clearance on over 25 new products among our business lines.

We are very proud of the way our employees were able to face this extraordinary situation and it is thanks to their engagement and commitment that we are highly encouraged on the execution of our long-term business strategy".

Overview of H1 2020 results

After closing the first quarter 2020 with a single digit growth, we registered for the first time in the company's history a negative growth rate in the second quarter, resulting in a decrease of revenue of 11.1% in the first semester compared to the same period last year, from Euro 151.6 million to Euro 134.8 million. Currency effects had a positive impact on reported results, mainly due to the development of the US dollar and the Swiss Franc against the Euro, with total negative sales growth of 12.2% at constant currency.