 

EQS-Adhoc Publication of 2020 Half Year Results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.09.2020, 07:01  |  142   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Publication of 2020 Half Year Results

07-Sep-2020 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press Release - Publication of 2020 Half Year Results

Medacta navigates successfully COVID-19 challenges in the first semester 2020.

- Medacta Half-year 2020 revenue at Euro 134.8 million, down 11.1% over the prior year due to COVID-19 related deferrals of orthopedic elective surgeries;

- Good backlog recovery in June, July and August with double digit growth but we remain very cautious about the second semester;

- Reported EBITDA at 23.6%, adjusted at 23.8%[1];

- Over 25 new products cleared. Innovation continued, culminating with the FDA approval on our proprietary NextARTM Augmented Reality platform technology in July;

- Retained 100% of workforce;

- 2020 guidance remains withdrawn due to continuing uncertainty regarding impact of COVID-19.


CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 7 September 2020 - Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, says "In these unprecedented times, Medacta was able to navigate the COVID-19 crisis, serving at its best healthcare professionals and patients, continuing innovating, protecting jobs, launching new key products and redesigning our marketing and medical education programs. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, education continued through redesigned online Marketing and Medical Education Programs, with over 1'800 surgeons attending our marketing initiatives and education programs. R&D activity continued as planned, with clearance on over 25 new products among our business lines.
We are very proud of the way our employees were able to face this extraordinary situation and it is thanks to their engagement and commitment that we are highly encouraged on the execution of our long-term business strategy".

Overview of H1 2020 results
After closing the first quarter 2020 with a single digit growth, we registered for the first time in the company's history a negative growth rate in the second quarter, resulting in a decrease of revenue of 11.1% in the first semester compared to the same period last year, from Euro 151.6 million to Euro 134.8 million. Currency effects had a positive impact on reported results, mainly due to the development of the US dollar and the Swiss Franc against the Euro, with total negative sales growth of 12.2% at constant currency.

Seite 1 von 6
Medacta Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
EQS-News: Medacta Expands its Partial Knee Replacement Solutions with MOTO Lateral Partial Knee System
04.09.20
Medacta Announces Successful Completion of the First Australian Surgery with NextAR TKA Augmented Reality-Based Surgical Platform following TGA Approval
02.09.20
Medacta Receives FDA Clearance for the Lateralized Glenosphere

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.20
3
Medacta - IPO