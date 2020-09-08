 

EQS-Adhoc EEII AG publishes half-year results per 06-30-2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.09.2020, 17:45  |  137   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: EEII AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
EEII AG publishes half-year results per 06-30-2020

08-Sep-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EEII AG publishes half year results per 30.06.2020

EEII recorded a loss of CHF 2.6 Mio. for the half year 2020 (H1 2019: Profit of CHF 2.2 Mio.). The Covid-19 related distortions in financial markets, particularly in the first quarter 2020, lead to an aggravated price reduction in its investment in Gazprom shares, (- CHF 2.1 Mio. ytd) moreover influenced by dramatically low crude oil notations. Despite that the global equity markets knew an unexpected, robust recovery, the second quarter lead to slight easing only, due to the company's investment focus in the energy sector. The net asset value (NAV) amounted to CHF 3.26 by the end of June 2020, henceforth a loss of 34.1% compared to the end of 2019.

The year 2020 is held hostage by the Covid-19 pandemic. For EEII, with its investment focus in energy and commodity assets in Eastern Europe, it resulted in the wipe out of all its investment and recovery efforts achieved over the last two years. On the one hand, due to a massive share price reduction in its most prominent holding, Gazprom. On the other hand, because of the lackluster investment climate in Ukraine, with a somewhat faltering dynamism of President Wolodimir Selensky's government reform efforts.

The outlook for EEII, considering the aforementioned framework remained uncertain at best, whereas any timid expectations for a sustainable recovery of the Ukraine exposure must be judged more and more unrealistic. In the scope of the Board of Director's efforts to reposition the company an agreement with a new anchor investor was entered into. As published in the ad-hoc communication dated, August 3, 2020, a conventional agreement signed by NACALA WORLDWIDE AG to purchase the entire equity holdings of the current majority stake-holder, Gehold SA, was signed.

The Board of Directors is convinced that such transformation will open new opportunities for the public share-holders offering access to an encouraging investment universe with an amended strategic and geographical orientation. Further details shall be revealed in due course.

The entire half year results 2020 are at disposal under www.eeii.ch using the web-link - http://www.eeii.ch/reports/2020.html for a data down-load.

Further information:

Marcus H. Bühler, CEO (Tel: +41-44-552 43 43).
EEII is quoted at Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6304 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 42 80
Fax: +41 41 729 42 29
E-mail: info@eeii.ch
Internet: www.eeii.ch
ISIN: CH0007162958
Valor: 940179
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1128869

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1128869  08-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1128869&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEEII Act porteur Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EEII AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis per 30.06.2020 (deutsch)
08.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: EEII AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis per 30.06.2020