Lalique Group announces 2020 half-year results



Zurich, 9 September 2020 - Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, generated operating revenue of EUR 49.1 million in the first half of 2020. This 30% decrease compared to the prior year is attributable to the particularly challenging conditions for the luxury goods sector due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was partly offset by savings measures. In addition, the Group recorded a non-cash impairment charge of EUR 4.3 million before taxes on the brand value of Lalique, leading to a reduction in EBIT to EUR -10.0 million. In view of the improved trends in all segments since the second half of May, Lalique Group expects that for the full year 2020, the reduction in sales will be less pronounced than in the first half of the year, provided the severity of the pandemic does not increase again. Barring unforeseen events, the Group expects growth in sales to be in the low double-digit percentage range for 2021 compared to 2020.

A telephone conference for investors, analysts and the media will be held today at 10.00 CEST.



In the first half of 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting disruption to the economy had an adverse impact on the activities of Lalique Group in all segments and market regions. In particular, global lockdown measures - which were in place in most countries from mid-March until around the end of May - led to a significant decline in sales that equally affected the wholesale and the retail businesses. Overall, the Group's operating revenue decreased by 30% to EUR 49.1 million compared to the first half of 2019. In local currencies, the reduction in sales was also 30%.