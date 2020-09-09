 

DGAP-Adhoc Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG adopts additional structural measures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.09.2020, 15:19  |  105   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler AG adopts additional structural measures

09-Sep-2020 / 15:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler AG adopts additional structural measures

- Plans include net workforce reduction by 4,400 in Germany and Europe by the end of 2022, focusing mainly on twelve locations in Germany and two elsewhere in Europe

- Potential annual savings of 250-300 million euros to be 90 percent realized by 2023, transformation costs of about 700 million euros


HERZOGENAURACH | September 9, 2020 | The Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) today adopted an additional package of measures that is designed to accelerate the Schaeffler Group's transformation and strengthen its ability to compete and realize future opportunities. The package of measures has two broad aims. The first is to downsize structural overcapacity and consolidate Schaeffler's locations in Europe, focusing in particular on Germany. The second is to strengthen the company's competitiveness and build up local capabilities at selected locations in Germany. The structural measures, which the company aims to have largely implemented by the end of 2022, relate mainly to twelve locations in Germany and two further locations elsewhere in Europe.

Although in recent months demand has picked up across all of Schaeffler's three divisions and four regions, uncertainty surrounding the pandemic outlook and the resulting economic downturn remains high. Moreover, market and revenue projections for the five years to 2025 point to a slow recovery, resulting in structural overcapacity at the company's production plants. The automotive industry, which was already undergoing structural transformation amid the move to electrification, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. In a sharp decline, global vehicle production for 2020 is forecast to be down 20 percent year on year, and a return to pre-crisis levels is not expected until 2024 at the earliest. Global industrial production has also been significantly impacted, with estimates for 2020 pointing to a downturn of between 8 and 12 percent.

