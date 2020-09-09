DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia postpones Annual General Meeting to first half of November 09-Sep-2020 / 22:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Francotyp-Postalia postpones Annual General Meeting to first half of November

Berlin, September 9, 2020 - The Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), an expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, today decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to postpone the Annual General Meeting convened for September 29, 2020. The major shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which, according to the latest voting rights announcement, holds 28.01% of the shares, has expressed the desire to discuss the size of the Supervisory Board and its composition and to reach a consensual conclusion with the company.

Obotritia Capital KGaA has expressed the wish to be adequately represented on the board. Consultations are currently taking place to identify suitable candidates and to revise the Articles of Association, if necessary, with regard to the size of the Supervisory Board.

For this reason, the Annual General Meeting has been postponed to the first half of November. The exact date will be announced promptly in consultation with the Supervisory Board.

For investor relations press enquiries, please contact:

Maik Laske

Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 296

E-Mail: m.laske@francotyp.com

Follow us on Social Media:

Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Xing und Youtube. Oder abonnieren Sie unser RSS-Feed.

About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)

The international, listed FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "secure digital communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and the consolidation of business mail in the "Software/Digital", "Franking and Inserting" and "Mail Services" segments. The Group generated revenue of around €210 million in 2019. FP has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems stands at twelve percent, while the company boasts unique high-security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT) and digital document signatures in the digital segment.

You can find out more at www.fp-francotyp.com.

09-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410 Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425 E-mail: ir@francotyp.com Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com ISIN: DE000FPH9000 WKN: FPH900 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1129599

End of Announcement DGAP News Service