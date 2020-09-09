 

DGAP-Adhoc Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia postpones Annual General Meeting to first half of November

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.09.2020, 22:24  |  110   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia postpones Annual General Meeting to first half of November

09-Sep-2020 / 22:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
ACC. TO ART. 17 MAR
 

Francotyp-Postalia postpones Annual General Meeting to first half of November

Berlin, September 9, 2020 - The Management Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), an expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, today decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to postpone the Annual General Meeting convened for September 29, 2020. The major shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which, according to the latest voting rights announcement, holds 28.01% of the shares, has expressed the desire to discuss the size of the Supervisory Board and its composition and to reach a consensual conclusion with the company.

Obotritia Capital KGaA has expressed the wish to be adequately represented on the board. Consultations are currently taking place to identify suitable candidates and to revise the Articles of Association, if necessary, with regard to the size of the Supervisory Board.

For this reason, the Annual General Meeting has been postponed to the first half of November. The exact date will be announced promptly in consultation with the Supervisory Board.

For investor relations press enquiries, please contact:

Maik Laske
Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 296
E-Mail: m.laske@francotyp.com

Follow us on Social Media:
Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Xing und Youtube. Oder abonnieren Sie unser RSS-Feed.

About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)
The international, listed FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "secure digital communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and the consolidation of business mail in the "Software/Digital", "Franking and Inserting" and "Mail Services" segments. The Group generated revenue of around €210 million in 2019. FP has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems stands at twelve percent, while the company boasts unique high-security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT) and digital document signatures in the digital segment.

You can find out more at www.fp-francotyp.com.

09-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1129599

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1129599  09-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1129599&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFrancotyp-Postalia Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Francotyp-Postalia -- Kurz vor dem Breakout
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
Francotyp-Postalia: Deutliche Profitabilitätssteigerung
16.09.20
Original-Research: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (von GSC Research GmbH): Kaufen
10.09.20
Francotyp-Postalia: Hauptversammlung erst im November - Tauziehen um Aufsichtsrat
10.09.20
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP bestätigt Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2020 (deutsch)
10.09.20
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP bestätigt Zahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2020
10.09.20
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP confirms figures for first half of 2020
09.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia verschiebt Hauptversammlung auf erste Novemberhälfte (deutsch)
09.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia verschiebt Hauptversammlung auf erste Novemberhälfte
08.09.20
3U-Tochter weclapp SE und Francotyp-Postalia vereinbaren Kooperation
08.09.20
DGAP-News: 3U HOLDING AG: weclapp SE und Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG kooperieren (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
1.690
Francotyp-Postalia -- Kurz vor dem Breakout