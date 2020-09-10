 

Dermapharm Holding SE signs cooperation and delivery agreement with BioNTech SE

10-Sep-2020
Dermapharm Holding SE signs cooperation and delivery agreement with BioNTech SE

Grünwald, September 10, 2020 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) and BioNTech SE, Mainz, Germany, have agreed that their production subsidiaries will cooperate on producing a COVID-19 vaccine. The production capacities at Dermapharm will be available to the cooperation partners BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. already when production of the vaccine begins.

