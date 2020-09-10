DGAP-Adhoc Dermapharm Holding SE signs cooperation and delivery agreement with BioNTech SE
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Alliance
Disclosure of Insider Information pursuant to Section 17 (1) 1 of the Regulation (EU)
Dermapharm Holding SE signs cooperation and delivery agreement with BioNTech SE
Grünwald, September 10, 2020 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) and BioNTech SE, Mainz, Germany, have agreed that their production subsidiaries will cooperate on producing a COVID-19 vaccine. The production capacities at Dermapharm will be available to the cooperation partners BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. already when production of the vaccine begins.
>End of the ad hoc announcement<
Contacts
|
Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
Britta Hamberger
Phone: +49 (0)89 - 64186-233
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 64186-165
e-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
|
cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
e-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 64 86-0
|E-mail:
|ir@dermapharm.com
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS5D8
|WKN:
|A2GS5D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1129961
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1129961 10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare